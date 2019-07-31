Gallen (1-3) took the loss Tuesday as the Marlins dropped a 2-1 decision to the Twins, allowing two runs on four hits and three walks over seven innings while striking out eight.

The strikeouts are starting to pile up for the rookie right-hander, who sports a 1.85 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 27:13 K:BB through 24.1 innings since the All-Star break. Gallen will hope for better run support when he next takes the mound Monday as part of a road doubleheader against the Mets.