Ottavino got the save in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Cardinals, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two in the ninth.

Ottavino was called upon to close the game out after Edwin Diaz had pitched back-to-back days Sunday and Monday. The right-hander surrendered a one-out home run to Lars Nootbaar and then allowed the next two batters to reach, but ultimately got himself out of trouble by striking out Paul Goldschmidt and Alec Burleson to end the game. Ottavino has now given up three runs over his last 2.2 innings and is due for some rest having pitched three of the last four days. He now owns a 3.14 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 24:5 K:BB in 14.1 innings.