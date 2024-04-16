Ottavino (1-0) struck out two in a perfect eighth inning Monday to record a win over the Pirates.

The veteran right-hander fired 11 pitches (nine strikes) while shutting down the heart of Pittsburgh's order and preserving a 3-3 tie, and the Mets broke the game open in the bottom half of the inning. Ottavino has had an impressive start to the season, racking up a 12:0 K:BB through seven innings with a 2.57 ERA and 0.57 WHIP, and he had two holds in addition to Monday's win as one of Edwin Diaz's primary setup men.