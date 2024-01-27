Ottavino signed a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Mets on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Ottavino declined his player option worth $6.75 million earlier in the season, and the fact $4 million of that salary would have been deferred likely played a part in that decision. He'll now stick with the Mets on a cheaper deal and likely reprise his role as a high-leverage reliever. The 38-year-old righty logged a 3.21 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 62 strikeouts in 61.2 innings last season while collecting a career-best 12 saves.