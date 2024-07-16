Ottavino has posted a 4.89 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 47:13 K:BB through 35 innings with one win, one save and 13 holds in 36 appearances.

The Mets' bullpen issues early in the season caused manager Carlos Mendoza to lean heavily on Ottavino, but the workload appears to have caught up with the 38-year-old righty. While his 30.7 percent strikeout rate is among the better marks in his career, Ottavino's 42.4 percent groundball rate is his lowest since he was pitching for the Rockies in 2017. He's also recorded only one of his 13 holds over the last month, as younger relief arms like Dedniel Nunez and Reed Garrett (elbow) have moved into high-leverage roles. If the Mets add further bullpen reinforcements ahead of the trade deadline, Ottavino's usage as a set-up man for Edwin Diaz could decline even further.