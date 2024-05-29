Ottavino blew his second save of the season in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers, giving up a run on three hits in the ninth inning while striking out one.

Called upon to protect a 2-1 lead, Ottavino instead gave up three straight singles to begin the frame, although the third one came on a safety squeeze by Chris Taylor that the right-hander couldn't field cleanly. Ottavino hasn't been able to take advantage of Edwin Diaz's recent struggles, and he's stumbled to a 6.75 ERA and 1,93 WHIP over his last 10 appearances. The back of the Mets' bullpen is a mess right now, and it's not clear who manager Carlos Mendoza might turn to the next time the team has a late lead.