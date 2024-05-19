Ottavino should be in the mix for save opportunities going forward after manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that closer Edwin Diaz will shift to a "fluid" role, Paige Leckie of MLB.com reports.

Diaz had a strong start to the season after missing all of 2023 with a torn patellar tendon, but his confidence is off after giving up seven runs in his past three outings. Ottavino has a 2.95 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 26:6 K:BB across 18.1 innings this season and has recorded eight holds and a save in a setup role. Reed Garrett should also be in the mix for the ninth inning until Diaz rediscovers his form.