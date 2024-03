Ottavino has allowed one run this spring over four appearances with a 4:4 K:BB.

The 38-year-old right-hander re-signed with the Mets in January and should be one of the team's top setup men in front of closer Edwin Diaz. Ottavino helped cover for Diaz's absence last year and recorded a career-high 12 saves along with 12 holds, but he has six career seasons with 20-plus holds and should return to that level in 2024.