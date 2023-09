Ottavino struck out two batters in a perfect inning and earned a save over Miami on Monday.

Ottavino needed just 12 pitches to quickly close out the 2-1 win Monday. He has 10 strikeouts during his current 5.2-inning scoreless streak, picking up four saves during that span. Ottavino has converted 11 of his 14 save chances while registering a 2.87 ERA through 59.2 innings.