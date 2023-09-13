Ottavino struck out one over 1.2 perfect innings Tuesday to record his 10th save of the season in a 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Entering the game with the bases loaded and one out in the eighth inning, Ottavino got Corbin Carroll to ground into a double play to escape the jam, then breezed through the heart of the Arizona order in the ninth. The veteran righty has the Mets' last three saves, with Drew Smith being the last pitcher other than Ottavino to collect one back on Sept. 1, and barring a late-season cameo from Edwin Diaz (knee), he'll likely remain the team's closer the rest of the way.