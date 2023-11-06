Ottavino declined his $6.75 million player option for 2024 on Monday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Previous reports had indicated that Ottavino was expected to exercise the option to remain with the Mets, but he's ultimately decided against it. Worth noting is that $4 million of the $6.75 million salary he would've gotten in 2024 would've been deferred, which could have weighed into his decision. Ottavino will now be on the lookout for a new deal after posting a 3.21 ERA and 62:29 K:BB over 61.2 innings in 2023.