Ottavino recorded his 12th save of the season in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of the Phillies, giving up two runs on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of a 4-3 win. He struck out one.

The veteran right-hander nearly blew the save, walking J.T. Realmuto to lead off the ninth and watching rookie Weston Wilson steal two bags after his one-out RBI single brought the Phillies to within a run, but Ottavino was able to retire Jake Cave and Cristian Pache to end the rally. The 12 saves are a new career high for the 37-year-old, and he's gone a perfect 5-for-5 on save chances in September while posting a 4.15 ERA and 15:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings.