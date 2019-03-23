Hechavarria was reassigned to minor-league camp Saturday, Deesha Thosar of The New York Daily News reports.

This isn't a big surprise, at it likely would have taken a couple of infield injuries this spring for the veteran shortstop to win a bench job with the Mets. Hechavarria is set to begin the season at Triple-A Syracuse.

