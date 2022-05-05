Ramirez went 3-for-5 with a double, two runs scored and a stolen base for Single-A St. Lucie on Wednesday.

The performance comes a day after Ramirez banged out four hits against Palm Beach. Through 20 games this season, the 19-year-old is slashing .372/.413/.547 with 11 extra-base hits (eight doubles, two triples and a homer). There are some minor blemishes on his line, including a 2-for-4 showing on stolen-base attempts, but Ramirez is simply dominating at the plate, and his 19.6 percent strikeout rate is a massive improvement on the 31.1 percent mark he posted in his full-season debut for St. Lucie in 2021. Expect the Mets to bump Ramirez, their No. 4 fantasy prospect, up to High-A Brooklyn in short order.