Ramirez has a .224/.329/.322 slash line and an 86 wRC+ in 77 games for High-A Brooklyn.

Ramirez is still just 20 years old, but this does count as a repeat tour of the Sally League, where he played 54 games and put up better stats (.278/.329/.427 slash line, 106 wRC+) a season ago. Particularly troubling are Ramirez's .098 ISO and 24.1 percent hard-hit rate, as he is at a stage in his development where he should be tapping into more power, not less. He only has five home runs on the season and has not homered since June 6. The one positive takeaway is that his 12.8 percent walk rate is easily a career high.