The Mets added Ramirez to their 40-man roster Tuesday.

Ramirez struggled at High-A Brooklyn last season with a .223/.312/.319 slash line through 520 plate appearances. Nonetheless, the Mets deemed the 20-year-old outfielder worthy of a roster spot, preventing him from being stolen away in the Rule 5 Draft. Ramirez will likely return to Brooklyn or be promoted to Double-A Binghamton to begin next season.