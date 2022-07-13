Ramirez has gone just 5-for-28 (.179) with three doubles and a triple since being promoted to High-A Brooklyn.

Ramirez performed pretty well overall at Single-A St. Lucie before moving up, albeit not without some caveats -- while he posted a .284/.359/.443 batting line with six homers and 17 steals, the 19-year-old benefited from a .357 BABIP and was caught stealing nine times. That line also looks a lot worse when you factor in that he opened 2022 on fire, batting .353 with a .916 OPS through the first 36 games of the season; Ramirez has hit .192 with a .648 OPS in his last 38 games spanning Single-A and High-A.