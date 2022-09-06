Ramirez hasn't hit a home run for High-A Brooklyn since smashing two back on July 31, and he's hit just .250/.302/.325 across 28 games since then.

After getting off to a cold start in High-A, Ramirez lit on fire for an 11-game span, smashing five homers while hitting .442/500/.837 in the second half of July. Unfortunately, that stretch represents all the home runs he's hit through 48 High-A ballgames. It's buoyed his overall numbers at the level, which look respectable at .270/.326/.425 but would look pretty miserable without that two-week hot streak factored in.