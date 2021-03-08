Vizcaino has been able to hit 96 mph with his fastball this spring, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. "He feels strong," Mets manager Luis Rojas said Sunday. "He wants to get out there. The breaking pitches, they've looked nasty in the bullpens."

The veteran reliever hasn't pitched in a big-league game since April 2019 due to shoulder surgery and has yet to see any Grapefruit League action this spring, but if Vizcaino demonstrates he still has good stuff he has an outside chance of breaking camp in the Mets' bullpen, or at least showcasing himself for other teams. Vizcaino has exactly 50 career saves and posted a 2.53 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 110:39 K:BB over 99.2 innings since 2017.