Nimmo (neck) is not expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Philadelphia, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Nimmo was forced from Tuesday's game during the first inning due to neck stiffness. The Mets have a scheduled off day Thursday, so it would make sense for the 26-year-old to sit for the series finale and recover for two full days before hopefully returning Friday against the Cardinals.

