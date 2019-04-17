Mets' Brandon Nimmo: Likely to sit Wednesday
Nimmo (neck) is not expected to be in the lineup for Wednesday's series finale at Philadelphia, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Nimmo was forced from Tuesday's game during the first inning due to neck stiffness. The Mets have a scheduled off day Thursday, so it would make sense for the 26-year-old to sit for the series finale and recover for two full days before hopefully returning Friday against the Cardinals.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Clayton Kershaw's return, struggling...
-
Your struggling stud is probably fine
Maybe you've given a thought to moving on from that high draft pick because of a slow start,...
-
Waivers, winners, and losers
Clayton Kershaw is back! Heath Cummings discusses that and other happenings from Monday, including...
-
Bullpen: Minter, Jeffress for saves?
Might the Brewers and Braves be close to settling on full-time closers? Scott White looks at...
-
Buy or sell hot starts
These seven players have started this season impressively, but which starts are sustainable?...
-
FBT Podcast: Buying these hitters?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, overreactions, most added and previews...