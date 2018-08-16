Mets' Brandon Nimmo: MRI on tap Friday
Nimmo (finger) will undergo an MRI on Friday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
X-rays already came back negative on Nimmo's finger, but the club will do its due diligence and send him for further testing Friday. Nimmo is reportedly available off the bench as a pinch-runner for Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader against the Phillies.
