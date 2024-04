Baty is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.

With a tough lefty (Cole Ragans) on the bump for Kansas City, the lefty-hitting Baty will give way to Zack Short at third base. Baty will rest for the first time since March 30 after he saw his seven-game hit streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 showing in Saturday's 11-7 loss.