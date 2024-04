Baty went 1-for-6 with three walks, a run scored and an RBI across both games of Thursday's doubleheader split with the Tigers.

The 24-year-old third baseman reached base three times in the matinee before drawing another free pass in the nightcap. The walks were the first of the season for Baty, who's batting .222 (4-for-18) through six games with a homer, two runs and four RBI as he looks to establish himself at the hot corner for the Mets.