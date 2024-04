Baty went 3-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's win over Atlanta.

All three knocks were singles, but it was still another impressive effort from the 24-year-old third baseman. After struggling during his first extended stint in the majors last year, Baty's come out like gangbusters to begin 2024, batting .333 (12-for-36) through 10 games with a homer, four runs, five RBI and a 3:8 BB:K.