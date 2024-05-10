Manager Carlos Mendoza said Friday that Raley (elbow) is "not close" to throwing and will be seeing another doctor, Tim Britton of The Athletic reports.

Raley hasn't received much good news since being placed on the 15-day IL on Apr. 21, initially being expected to return as soon as eligible before having his return date extended. Mendoza said May 2 that they'd be taking it slow with Raley, as it seems the inflammation in Raley's throwing elbow isn't healing as expected. With Raley set to see a specialist later this week, keep an eye out for an update on his status.