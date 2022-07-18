Peterson gave up one unearned run on three hits and three walks while striking out eight over five innings in a 3-2 loss to the Cubs on Sunday. He did not factor into the decision.

Peterson took advantage of the Cubs sub-par lineup by racking up eight strikeouts over five innings of work. The 26-year-old left-hander found himself in a bases-loaded jam in the fourth after a fielding error by Eduardo Escobar on a tailor-made double play ball, but he got out of the inning by leaning on his slider to induce a couple of swinging strikeouts. Peterson's slider has tons of movement and opponents are only hitting .145 against it in 2022. Look for him to make another start sometime after the All-Star break.