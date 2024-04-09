Share Video

The Mets selected Nunez's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The Mets needed a bullpen reinforcement and will turn to Nunez, who had a 5:1 K:BB over 3.1 scoreless frames for Syracuse. The 27-year-old will be making his major-league debut whenever he gets into a game.

