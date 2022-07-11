Nunez (elbow) was activated from Triple-A Syracuse's 7-day injured list Thursday and assigned to Double-A Binghamton.
Nunez opened the season on the IL while he continued to recover from the Tommy John surgery he underwent last March. The 26-year-old righty made 10 rehab appearances -- including seven with Binghamton -- before the Mets ultimately chose to activate him and have him stick around with the Double-A affiliate. He's now made eight appearances with Binghamton spanning eight innings, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits and nine walks while striking out 12.
