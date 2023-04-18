site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Mets' Dennis Santana: Sent outright to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
Santana was sent outright to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Santana passed through waivers unclaimed after being designated for assignment Saturday. He had yielded six earned runs through 7.2 major-league innings of relief this season with the Mets.
