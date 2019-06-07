Mets' Dominic Smith: Launches fourth homer
Smith went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's win over the Giants.
Getting the start in left field and hitting second, the 23-year-old went back-to-back with Amed Rosario to lead off the first inning and get things rolling for the Mets. Smith has now played six games in left, gaining outfield eligibility in many fantasy formats, and that might be his clearest path to regular playing time with Pete Alonso entrenched at first base. Smith is certainly doing everything he can to force his way into the lineup more often, slashing .373/.468/.612 with four homers and a sharp 11:14 BB:K through 79 plate appearances.
