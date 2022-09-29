Escobar went 3-for-5 with a home run and five RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 victory over the Marlins.

Escobar put the team on his back Wednesday with a two-run homer off lefty starter Jesus Luzardo with nobody out in the seventh inning to get the Mets within two, a two-run single to tie the game in the eighth and a walk-off RBI single in the 10th. The third baseman has accumulated nine multi-hit games in his last 20, including two three-hit games in his last three contests. In addition, the 33-year-old has tallied 11 RBI over his last five games.