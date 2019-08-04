Mets' Edwin Diaz: Losing grip on closer's role
Manager Mickey Callaway said, "We have to be open minded...we can't lock ourselves into one thing" when asked about the closer's role Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.
Diaz has received consistent support in the ninth-inning role despite his struggles all season, but that appears to have changed after he allowed runs in each of his last four outings. The 25-year-old hasn't been informed of a change, so he could very well receive more opportunities, but his 5.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP may prompt the Mets to try an alternative option like Seth Lugo.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 20 Fantasy baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mancini rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...
-
Week 20 Preview: Two-start pitchers
If you need a two-start sleeper for Week 20, you have plenty to choose from. They come with...
-
Prospects: Sheffield has an opening
Justus Sheffield has an opening at the right time, based on his work at Double-A, and we may...
-
Waivers: Trent Grisham a nice find
Recent call-ups Trent Grisham and Travis Demeritte could play pivotal roles, but Fantasy players...