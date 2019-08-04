Manager Mickey Callaway said, "We have to be open minded...we can't lock ourselves into one thing" when asked about the closer's role Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Diaz has received consistent support in the ninth-inning role despite his struggles all season, but that appears to have changed after he allowed runs in each of his last four outings. The 25-year-old hasn't been informed of a change, so he could very well receive more opportunities, but his 5.44 ERA and 1.47 WHIP may prompt the Mets to try an alternative option like Seth Lugo.