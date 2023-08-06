Uceta (knee) shifted his rehab assignment to Single-A St. Lucie on Sunday and tossed a perfect inning.

Uceta needed just eight pitches to retire the side Sunday in the second appearance of his rehab assignment, which began in the rookie-level Florida Complex League on Wednesday. The right-hander has been on the shelf since late April and later underwent surgery in June to repair a torn meniscus in his left knee. He'll eventually move his rehab to Triple-A Syracuse and will likely make a few appearances with the Mets' top affiliate before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list.