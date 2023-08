Uceta (knee) was reinstated from the 60-day injured list and optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Uceta had been sidelined since late April due to ankle and knee injuries, but he began a rehab assignment in early August and struck out two in four innings over four appearances. He'll remain with the Triple-A club now that he's healthy but will likely be a candidate to be called up if the Mets need bullpen help at some point.