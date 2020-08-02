Kilome gave up two runs on two hits while striking out five over four innings of relief in Saturday's 7-1 loss to Atlanta.

In his big-league debut, Kilome gave the rest of the Mets bullpen the night off with a strong performance that was only blemished by a Ronald Acuna homer. The 25-year-old right-hander didn't pitch at all last year as he recovered from Tommy John surgery, so this display of control -- zero walks, and 39 strikes among his 63 pitches -- was something of a surprise. Kilome won't work his way into a prominent role on the staff right away, but if he continues to pound the strike zone with his mid-90s sinker, slow curve and splitter, he could make a case for a spot in the rotation before the season is over.