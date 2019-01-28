Cecchini was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.

The 2012 first-round pick was replaced on the 40-man roster by reliever Justin Wilson. Cecchini spent most of 2018 with Triple-A Las Vegas, hitting .294/.342/.468. The 25-year-old owns a lackluster .217/.270/.301 triple-slash across parts of two big-league campaigns (36 games).