Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Designated for assignment
Cecchini was designated for assignment by the Mets on Monday, Matt Ehalt of The Bergen Record reports.
The 2012 first-round pick was replaced on the 40-man roster by reliever Justin Wilson. Cecchini spent most of 2018 with Triple-A Las Vegas, hitting .294/.342/.468. The 25-year-old owns a lackluster .217/.270/.301 triple-slash across parts of two big-league campaigns (36 games).
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Saves getting harder to find
As baseball teams get smarter with how they use relievers Fantasy owners are having a harder...
-
Plenty of home runs to go around
It seems like everyone is hitting home runs now, but that only means you need more of them...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers, 2019 picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Dynasty startup mock draft
When drafting for a dynasty league, the trick is juggling the present with the future. Scott...
-
Reaction: Pollock joins Dodgers
A.J. Pollock signed with the Dodgers Thursday, a rare moment of activity in a slow offseason....
-
Managing ERA
There's a wide range of ERAs each year in Rotisserie leagues, but there are steps you can take...