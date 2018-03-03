Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Hits second spring homer Friday
Cecchini hit a solo home run in his only at-bat during Friday's split-squad game against the Nationals.
While there doesn't appear to be room for Cecchini on a big-league roster that already features Asdrubal Cabrera, Jose Reyes and Wilmer Flores, the 24-year-old is doing his best to force the Mets to make a tough decision, collecting four hits -- including two homers and a double -- in his first seven spring at-bats while also walking twice. If Cecchini keeps raking, it could encourage the front office to pull the trigger on a trade to clear space for him.
