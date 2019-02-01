Mets' Gavin Cecchini: Assigned to minors
Cecchini cleared waivers Friday and was assigned to Triple-A Syracuse.
Cecchini was designated for assignment earlier in the week when the Mets signed Justin Wilson. His .294/.342/.468 line in 30 games for Triple-A Las Vegas last season was evidently not enough for another team to take a chance on him.
