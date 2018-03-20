Cecchini was sent to minor-league camp Tuesday.

Cecchini was never likely to break camp with the Mets, who have Amed Rosario, Asdrubal Cabrera, Wilmer Flores and Jose Reyes as middle infielders in front of him. He'll return to Triple-A Las Vegas, where he's sat for most of the last two years, and wait for an injury. He hit .267/.329/.380 with just six home runs in 110 games at that level last season, so he doesn't look like he'll be much of a fantasy asset when he does eventually make it back to the big leagues.