Cecchini hasn't played in any games for Triple-A Las Vegas since May 9 due to a foot injury, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Cecchini was optioned to Las Vegas out of spring training due to the Mets' ample infield depth, but he likely would have received the call to the big leagues at some point in the last month if he had been healthy. With Wilmer Flores (back) and T.J. Rivera (elbow) still on the disabled list and Jose Reyes batting a woeful .149/.213/.203 on the season, Luis Guillorme has settled in as the primary utility infield for the Mets. While Guillorme boasts a capable glove, his .450 OPS barely amounts to an upgrade over Reyes'. As such, Cecchini -- a career .283/.348/.398 hitter in the minors -- would seemingly represent an appealing reserve option for the big club, though it's uncertain when he'll be healthy enough to contribute.