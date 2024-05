Bader went 2-for-4 with a double and three RBI Sunday against the Giants.

Bader tied the score twice, first in the second inning with an RBI single, then more importantly in the ninth inning when his double plated two to tie the game and helped set up the come-from-behind win for the struggling Mets. Through 45 games, Bader is now slashing .279/.329/.361 with two homers, six doubles, 16 RBI, 17 runs and eight steals over 155 plate appearances in his first season in Queens.