Davis (calf) is not in Sunday's lineup against the Royals. He is available off the bench, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports.

He has been dealing with right calf tightness since Thursday. Aaron Altherr will start in left field and hit eighth. The Mets have an off day Monday, so perhaps that will give Davis enough time to get right for a three-game series against the Indians.

