Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Martinez won't participate in baseball activities for two days after reporting "overall body soreness," Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

Martinez was looking to join the Mets during the four-game series in Atlanta that begins Monday, but that's no longer a possibility. The 35-year-old could join the big club for Friday's series opener versus Kansas City in New York, though his season debut may get pushed back further. Martinez's outlook should receive more clarity once he attempts to returns to minor-league action Tuesday.