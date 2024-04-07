Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Sunday that Martinez won't join the big-league club during the four-game series in Atlanta that begins Monday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

The veteran slugger made two appearances at Single-A St. Lucie this weekend but isn't quite ready to join the Mets. The earliest Martinez could now join the MLB club is Friday's series opener versus the Royals in New York, though it's unclear if he's expected to join the team at that point.