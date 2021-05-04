DeGrom was diagnosed with right lat inflammation Tuesday and won't throw for a few days, but he won't be placed on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

The 32-year-old was scratched from Tuesday's start with what was originally described as tightness in his right side, and an MRI apparently didn't turn up any significant issues. DeGrom's status for his next turn through the rotation this weekend remains up in the air, but for now he won't be placed on the injured list. Miguel Castro will start a bullpen game in his place Tuesday for the Ments.