DeGrom (elbow) has extended his flat-ground throwing to 90 feet, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
It's the next step in deGrom's throwing progression as he continues his rehab from Tommy John surgery. Everything seems to have gone as expected to this point with deGrom, who hopes to rejoin the Rangers' rotation at some point late in the season.
