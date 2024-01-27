DeGrom (elbow) said Saturday that he plans to begin throwing again in the spring, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom didn't specify the exact date he'll start his program, but he added that he's happy with the progress he's made in his recovery. The 35-year-old righty underwent Tommy John surgery in July to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow and is projected to rejoin the Rangers late in the summer.