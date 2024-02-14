DeGrom (elbow) said that he began a throwing program Monday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

DeGrom rested Tuesday before he resumed throwing Wednesday, and he may continue to limit himself to a few throwing sessions per week as he begins a slow ramp-up process from last June's Tommy John surgery. The Rangers are hoping for deGrom and co-ace Max Scherzer (back) to make midsummer returns from their respective surgeries, though no firm target date will likely be in place for either pitcher until they advance to the point in their rehab that they're facing hitters. The 35-year-old deGrom hasn't pitched more than 100 innings in any season since 2019 and will fall short of that threshold once again in 2024 while he's likely out for at least the first half of the campaign.