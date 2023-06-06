DeGrom will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a torn UCL in his right elbow, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

DeGrom landed on the injured list April 29 and was shifted to the 60-day IL on Monday. The 34-year-old ace had been throwing bullpen sessions regularly and didn't appear to suffer any setbacks, but the procedure will shut him down for the season and keep him out for the majority of 2024 as well. The Rangers signed deGrom to a five-year, $185 million contract in the offseason, and he will conclude 2023 with a 2.67 ERA, 0.76 WHIP and a dominant 45:4 K:BB through 30.1 innings.