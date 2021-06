DeGrom (5-2) won Saturday's 4-0 game against the Padres, going seven innings and allowing no runs on three hits and a walk with 11 strikeouts.

DeGrom was customarily dominant in this one, cruising through the start aside from a bases-loaded jam in the fourth inning. In nine starts this season, DeGrom has allowed no runs in five starts while allowing a single run in the other four. He lowered his ERA to 0.62 with the sterling outing and lines up to face San Diego again at home next Saturday.